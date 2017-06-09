Bow down before me peasants, for I own a new MacBook Pro

Hear ye, hear ye, I own a new MacBook Pro and all PC owners shall kneel before their new master.

And not just any MacBook Pro, the MacBook Pro 15-inch 2016 – with that sweet Touch Bar.

My upgrade to Apple’s flagship notebook happened after my old Windows laptop became unpleasant to look at and its battery life when fully charged was about five minutes.

After deciding it was time to move on, and gathering enough information on the head of procurement at MyBroadband to blackmail them, I received my shiny new Mac.

It features an Intel Core i7 2.6GHz processor, 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, a Radeon Pro 450 2GB GPU and Intel HD Graphics 530, 256GB storage, and a 15.4-inch 2,880 x 1,800 display.

A thing of beauty

The new MacBook Pro is beautiful to look at, hold, work on, and stare at lovingly while we watch Netflix together.

Its backlit keyboard has very shallow key presses, while its aluminium body is stylish, solid, and a pleasure to handle.

The screen is beyond anything I’ve ever worked on, and the Internet just looks better on the Mac’s high-resolution display.

Two of the standout features of the laptop are the huge trackpad and Touch Bar.

The trackpad features Force Touch support and multi-touch gestures, and is accurate and smooth when used.

It is complemented by the Touch Bar, which is damn cool.

The Touch Bar supports multiple touch command features, including the ability to adjust volume and screen brightness, select browser tabs in Safari, select autocompleted words when typing a mail, and much more – all via a thin, long touchscreen above the number keys.

When I first read about the Touch Bar, it sounded like a gimmick, but it is really useful and I love it.

Great performance

I’ve been working on the Mac for two weeks now, and it has handled everything like a champ so far.

I work with at least 10 Chrome tabs open, 1 Safari tab, Adobe Photoshop and Dreamweaver running in the background, Skype, my mail client, and I run a 27-inch LCD display as a second monitor – and it is nothing but smooth.

Using MacOS has also been a pleasure, especially considering I had about two hours of Mac use in my life before the upgrade.

My favourite feature is the two-finger sideways swipe on the Magic Mouse I got with the Mac.

This lets me quickly swop between my browser and mail client, and back, for example, without having to navigate around the page and click on a tab.

There’s no gaming taking place on this beauty, so there won’t be any benchmarks from [insert video game which can run on Mac here].

About that HDMI connection

There is one small issue with the new MacBook Pro, and it’s that the rest of the world is not as advanced as it.

The laptop has four Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports and one 3.5mm headphone jack.

This allows the Pro to come in at just 15.5mm thick, but it does mean I need an adapter to be able to work.

My monitor only accepts VGA and HDMI connections, and I’m quite attached to my battered Microsoft Sculpt keyboard.

The adapter plugs into a single USB-C port and allows for a USB Type-A, HDMI, and USB-C connection.

Apple’s move to only Thunderbolt ports is a good one, as they allow for power, displays, and peripherals to work through a single type of connection.

After spending a hefty amount on the MacBook Pro, the procurement department was not willing to approve my request for a 4K USB Type-C monitor, though.

As for the photos in this article, they had to be transferred via DropBox – as there is no SD Card reader on the Mac.

It looks like I will have to wait for the rest of the tech world to catch up to me and my Mac.

This is an opinion piece.

