AMD Radeon Vega Frontier graphics card pricing revealed

AMD’s Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card is now available from international retailers.

SabrePC has listed two versions of the card, one with a liquid cooler and one with an air cooler.

The air-cooled model is priced at $1,199.

The liquid-cooled model is priced at $1,799.

The graphics card boasts 13 TFLOPS of single-precision floating point performance and 16GB of HBM2 memory.

The card is aimed at professional applications, including machine intelligence, ray tracing, and video processing.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Stream Processors 4,096 Peak Compute 13.1 TFLOPS Boost Clock 1,600MHz Memory 16GB HBM2 Memory Interface 2,048-bit Memory Speed 1.882Gbps Memory Bandwidth 483GB/s Price Liquid Cooler $1,799 / Air Cooler $1,199

