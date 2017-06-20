Gigabyte launches GTX 1070 Gaming Box

Gigabyte has released its Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box, which includes a built-in Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 card.
The device is a plug-and-play external GPU solution and can connect to any compatible device using a Thunderbolt 3 cable.
The Gaming Box can also supply a connected device with up to 100W of power and features numerous ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and USB 3.0.
Other features include a 450W power supply and dynamic RGB lighting.
The Aorus Gaming Box is priced at $599.
