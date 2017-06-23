Gigabyte’s new EPYC motherboard supports 16 RAM modules

Gigabyte has unveiled its MZ31-AR0 motherboard for AMD’s EPYC server processors.

The motherboard has a single CPU slot which supports all AMD EPYC 7000 Series processors and boasts 16 DIMM slots.

AMD’s EPYC processors do not have any integrated graphics, but the Aspeed AST2500 chip built into the motherboard supports basic video capabilities.

The board also supports up to five video cards and features a PCIe x4 M.2 slot.

There is currently no pricing available for the new motherboard.

