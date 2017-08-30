Logitech unveils new “no lag” keyboard and mouse

Logitech has unveiled its latest ultra-low-lag wireless peripherals, the G613 keyboard and G603 mouse.

The company said the G613 mechanical keyboard’s “Lightspeed” technology allows for a 1ms report rate, while Bluetooth functionality allows for multi-host connectivity.

It also sports Romer-G mechanical switches, which the company said deliver “quiet, precise mechanical performance with incredible feel and durability”.

“Romer-G switches have a short-throw actuation at 1.5mm, which means it is 25% faster than the competition’s standard mechanical switches,” said Logitech.

The G603 wireless mouse is also equipped with the Lightspeed technology, and features Logitech’s new HERO optical sensor.

The sensor was designed to “deliver class-leading performance and up to 10-times the power efficiency”, said the company.

The G613 keyboard sells for $150, while the G603 mouse is available for $70 in the US.

