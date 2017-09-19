RAM prices to increase by 40% in 2017

A report published by IC Insights shows that 2017 will register a 40% increase in the price of DRAM modules.

This will be the largest ever annual increase for the DRAM market, and is reportedly due to last year’s oversupply of DRAM.

Suppliers quickly bought up DRAM at low prices and are now charging higher prices for the hardware.

Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are bringing in record profits amid a NAND and DRAM shortage, and are expected to add DRAM wafer capacity to protect their market share going forward, stated the report.

This could cause DRAM prices to fall to more “reasonable figures”.