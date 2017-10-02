ASRock unveils new Z370 motherboards

ASRock has revealed its new lineup of Z370 motherboards, offering products for gaming, high-end desktop builds, and more.

The company unveiled 10 new Z370-series motherboards across numerous form factors and price ranges.

The Intel Z370 chipset is the only chipset compatible with Intel’s 8th-generation Core desktop processors, which feature additional physical cores compared to previous generations.

ASRock’s new motherboards include an improved VRM design and a 10Gbps Ethernet interface, offering better power delivery for overclockers along with high-speed networking.

The motherboards also include a number of USB-C and USB-A ports.

High-end ASRock Z370 motherboards support RGB lighting and Intel Optane memory drives.

