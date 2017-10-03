AMD releases X399 driver update for NVMe RAID support

AMD has released a driver update for the X399 platform to support NVMe RAID.
The driver is made for the Ryzen Threadripper platform on Windows 10 64-bit.
“By combining multiple NVMe SSDs together into a RAID 0, 1, or 10 array, it is possible to greatly enhance disk performance or data integrity,” said AMD.
With a single GPU in the system, arrays containing up to six NVMe SSDs can be supported without adapters.
AMD said known issues with the driver were:
- Users with an existing RAID array cannot perform an in-place driver or BIOS upgrade to add NVMe RAID support to their system.
- A motherboard BIOS update is required to support NVMe RAID.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.