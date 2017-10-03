AMD releases X399 driver update for NVMe RAID support

AMD has released a driver update for the X399 platform to support NVMe RAID.

The driver is made for the Ryzen Threadripper platform on Windows 10 64-bit.

“By combining multiple NVMe SSDs together into a RAID 0, 1, or 10 array, it is possible to greatly enhance disk performance or data integrity,” said AMD.

With a single GPU in the system, arrays containing up to six NVMe SSDs can be supported without adapters.

AMD said known issues with the driver were:

Users with an existing RAID array cannot perform an in-place driver or BIOS upgrade to add NVMe RAID support to their system.

A motherboard BIOS update is required to support NVMe RAID.

