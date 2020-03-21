Laptop prices in South Africa – Takealot is the clear winner

With the closure of Dion Wired, many South Africans will be curious as to where to buy their next laptop from.

There are a number of physical and online retailers in South Africa who sell laptops, with large online retailers typically allowing you to browse an impressive selection of devices without visiting multiple stores.

They may have gaps in their stock, however, forcing you to look at more specialised retailers like Wootware or iStore South Africa.

Laptop price comparison

To see how popular local stores stack up in terms of price, MyBroadband compared the prices of five laptops available at prominent physical and online retailers.

A number of retailers stocked slightly different configurations from those used in the comparison, making it more difficult to determine which stores offered the best deal.

These configuration changes were noted in the comparison.

What we found was that Incredible Connection and Takealot often offered the best deals on the laptops we compared.

Evetech – an online retailer catering specifically for PC gamers and hardware buyers – often had the most expensive prices for the devices we compared.

It is important to note that these rankings are dependent on laptop brand, stock levels, and a variety of other factors.

While the comparison below provides a rough outline of laptop prices at different retailers in South Africa, it is always best to check multiple stores and catalogues to find the best deal possible.

The prices of five laptop models across physical and online retailers, at the time of writing, are shown below.