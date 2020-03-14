ASUS ZenBook Duo – The laptop of tomorrow

ASUS recently released a range of new laptops that included the 14-inch ZenBook Duo (UX481) with its revolutionary ScreenPad Plus.

The ScreenPad Plus is a secondary touchscreen that sits above the keyboard and integrates seamlessly with the primary display, allowing for improved productivity and effortless multitasking.

With the 14-inch ZenBook Duo, ASUS went out of its way to expand and enhance the capabilities offered by most other conventional laptops – introducing new physical features, improved performance, great visuals, and upgraded battery life.

The 14-inch ZenBook Duo is now available in South Africa, and ASUS shared what users can expect from the device below.

World’s first 14-inch ScreenPad Plus laptop

Designed to give users the ultimate edge in multitasking, the ScreenPad Plus allows users to use two separate LCD screens on a single laptop.

The 12.6-inch touchscreen provides an improved visual experience and an additional workspace, while preserving the conventional form factor of a professional laptop.

The ScreenPad Plus can also be used to simplify app management with built-in features such as App Switcher, ViewMax, and App Navigator.

Alternatively, it can be used just like any other secondary display for content. You can also drag apps or in-app toolbars onto the ScreenPad Plus to decrease clutter on the main display and give yourself more room to work.

This will be particularly useful for coders, multimedia editors, and power users who need more than one display but don’t want to carry around a full-size monitor.

Powerful performance

The ZenBook Duo S14 also packs impressive hardware.

It is powered by the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor with up to a 4.9GHz Turbo Boost and 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

This is then paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 and a 70Wh batter, delivering long battery life for improved on-the-go performance.

ASUS has also included a 1TB SSD in the device, which offers ultra-fast data access at all times.

Built into the laptop are USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and microSD card ports, while Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 take care of the notebook’s wireless capabilities.

In terms of the primary display, the Full HD screen on the ZenBook Duo is nearly bezel-less and features 90% screen-to-body ratio design.

This powerful mix of processing power and dual-screen layout delivers a great experience for on-the-go multitaskers who want performance and style, but won’t compromise on battery life or visual capabilities, said ASUS.

The specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Duo S14 are below.

ASUS ZenBook Duo S14 (UX481) Main Display 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) NanoEdge ScreenPad Plus 12.6-inch LCD touchscreen OS Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Core i7-10510U RAM 16GB LPDDR3 RAM 2,133MHz Storage 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB Ports USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, Audio jack, MicroSD Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 323 x 223 x 19.9 mm

ASUS ZenBook Duo S14