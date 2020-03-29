Local vs International online shopping spend – New South African numbers

A large chunk of tech-savvy South African online shoppers import items from international stores such as Amazon.

This was one of the findings of the 2020 Online Shopping Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

1,010 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, and the results provide a good overview of the South African online shopping market.

Of the respondents, 87% said they shopped online.

Importing items from overseas

The online shopping respondents were asked if they ever imported items from international online stores, such as Amazon – and the majority said yes.

58% of respondents said they imported items, while 42% said they did not.

The graph below details the results of the survey question.

Where they spend more

The respondents who said they do import items from overseas were then asked: “How would you describe your spending habits on international online stores versus South African online stores?”.

Respondents were given the options of “More spend on local stores”, “More spend on international stores”, and “I spend the same”.

60% of respondents said they spent more on South African online stores, while 26% said they spent more on international online stores.

The graph below details the results of the survey question.

Two reasons for South African shoppers to import items from overseas are product availability and price.

Many US stores such as Amazon offer a wide range of products not available locally. It can also be cheaper for South Africans to buy and import certain items – such as high-speed SSDs – compared to buying the product locally.

An example of the price savings on offer can be seen in our article: The price to import tech from Amazon vs South African prices.

Now read: 17 things you can buy on the Dark Web