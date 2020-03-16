New MacBook Air to launch this week – Report

MacRumours has received an anonymous tip that Apple will announce its new MacBook Air this week.

This follows analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Apple planned to launch updated versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in the second quarter of this year. This means that if the new tip is to be believed, Kuo would be out by just a few weeks.

Apple has announced new products in March every year for the past five years.

This year’s new laptops are expected to sport scissor keyboards, replacing the butterfly keyboards that are used on the current models of both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Little other information exists about changes to the 2020 MacBook Air.

MacRumours speculated that the new MacBook Pro would be a 14-inch version and expects that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be discontinued.

Kuo previously claimed that Apple will replace all its laptops that use butterfly keyboards with the new scissor keyboards by mid-2020.

Apple PowerBeats 4 leaked

Last week, details regarding Apple’s PowerBeats 4 earphones were leaked.

WinFuture reported that Powerbeats 4 will be powered by Apple’s new H1 wireless chip – which is currently used in the Powerbeats Pro.

It will have built-in integration with Siri and support Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity – meaning it will be capable of connecting over 100 meters.

The PowerBeats 4 will offer up to 15 hours of battery life, said the report – three hours more than its predecessor.

Apple has also reworked the cable design of the earbuds for better ergonomics.

While the cables on the Powerbeats 3 run into the earbuds in front of the ear, the new devices connect to the cable behind the ear.

The Powerbeats 4 Pro will be available in three colours – white, red, and black.

