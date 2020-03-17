AMD launches powerful new Ryzen 4000 laptop processors

AMD has launched two new high-end mobile processors – the Ryzen 9 4900H and 4900HS.

These processors will compete with Intel’s i9 mobile processor range, and are described by AMD as the ultimate level of performance for elite gaming and content creation laptops.

“Built for the most demanding gaming and content creation workloads, AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors are the new standard for performance in innovative, thin and light laptops,” said AMD.

Both of these Ryzen 9 processors boast 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and integrated Radeon graphics.

The Ryzen 9 4900H offers a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz and a base clock of 3.3GHz. The Ryzen 9 4900HS offers 4.3GHz and 3.0GHz respectively.

AMD also claims that the Ryzen 4000 mobile series offers up to twice the power efficiency of its previous generation of mobile processors.

Other features highlighted by AMD include the ability to stream in 4K and HDR, and support for ultrathin laptops.

AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile chips

AMD also recently announced a series of 4000-series Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 processors that cover a wide range of use cases – from the entry-level Ryzen 3 3250U processors to the high-performance Ryzen 7 4800U.

AMD said Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors offer the most cores available on the market for ultrathin laptops.

The details of the Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors are outlined below: