ARM-powered Macs and MacBooks launching in 2021 – Report

Apple will launch multiple Macs and MacBooks with its own custom-designed ARM processors in 2021, according to a report from MacRumors.

The report cited a research note from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo said that the change will mean Apple is able to distinguish the hardware in its computers even more from Windows PCs.

Importantly, the company would be less reliant upon Intel’s processor roadmap for updating its Mac range and could reduce the cost of its processors by between 40 and 60%, Kuo claimed.

Mobile power

Apple uses ARM-based designs for several of its mobile devices, including the iPhone and iPad.

For its iPhone 11 range, Apple uses its ARM-based A13 Bionic processor, a chip which has come out on top in multiple benchmarks against the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon and Huawei Kirin mobile processors.

ARM processors are generally employed in mobile devices which require better power efficiency to sustain their batteries throughout the day.

It remains to be seen how Apple’s custom ARM processors will perform when implemented in systems like desktops which can implement superior cooling capability.

Microsoft’s ARM laptop

Support for ARM processors on Apple’s computing platforms could be important to taking on Microsoft’s dominance in the OS market.

Microsoft launched its first Windows 10 computer with its own custom-designed ARM-based processor – The SQ1 – in October 2019.

The company collaborated with Qualcomm to develop the chip, based on Snapdragon and an AI accelerator, for the Surface Pro X laptop.

Multiple reviews have pointed out that while performance in the Surface Pro X has improved over previous attempts at Snapdragon-powered Windows computers, a general lack of apps with native ARM support is problematic.

Despite the fact that the SQ1 is a 64-bit processor, Windows only has an emulation layer which lets 32-bit apps run on its ARM-based system.

So unless an app has been specifically designed for native ARM support, it runs on the 32-bit emulation layer, which makes it very slow.

Apple’s inclusion of the processors could mean that developers will have more incentive to design desktop apps for the ARM architecture going forward.