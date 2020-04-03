Wootware can sell PC hardware during South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown

Wootware has re-opened its online store and is able to deliver computer hardware in South Africa.

“We’ve been issued an operating permit by government and will continue processing and dispatching orders during the shutdown period,” the Wootware website states.

A redacted version of the permit from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission is published on the Wootware website.

Dawn Wing, one of Wootware’s courier partners, said it has confirmed that Wootware is an essential product provider. The courier company stated that it is therefore allowed to deliver Wootware’s products.

Wootware founder and CEO Rory Magee told MyBroadband that they have taken precautions to ensure the safety of staff and customers, including the following:

Limited access to the Wootware office. Only essential warehousing staff who process and facilitate the picking, packing, and dispatching of parcels are allowed.

All staff have been equipped with N95 respirators to wear at all times and are well versed in WHO-standard sanitation procedures. Any staff not adhering to this are sent home.

Staff wear surgical gloves when packing orders.

Alcohol-based hand sanitising stations were installed throughout the warehouses.

UV disinfection lamps procured for the office to neutralise surfaces and to irradiate the surfaces of all outgoing packages.

State-of-the-art HEPA air filtration devices throughout Wootware’s premises.

Measures for the handover of packages to couriers to avoid contact and minimise the risk of infection transfer.

“Our existing courier partners, Dawn Wing and FedEx are processing our deliveries, each of whom has stringent procedures in place to ensure safe delivery,” Magee said.

