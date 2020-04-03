The best new gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX Super graphics

3 April 2020

Nvidia has launched its lineup of GeForce RTX Super laptop graphics chips, which will power upcoming gaming laptops.

“This is our biggest launch of GeForce laptops ever – over 100 designs from every major OEM – and they’ll be starting at an attractive price of just $699 for GeForce GTX models and $999 for GeForce RTX models,” Nvidia said.

“They give gamers and work-from-homers the horsepower to tackle the most demanding games while zooming through challenging creative tasks with ease, and availability starts the week of April 15th from multiple partners globally, with more coming in May.”

The Max-Q mobile versions of the RTX Super GPUs deliver up to 25% faster performance than their original RTX 20-Series counterparts, said Nvidia.

Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU boasts 3,072 CUDA cores compared with 2,944 on the RTX 2080, while the RTX 2070 Super now has 2,560 CUDA cores compared with 2,304 on the RTX 2070.

The specifications of Nvidia’s new RTX Super Max-Q graphics cards are below.

Specifications RTX 2080 Super RTX 2070 Super
CUDA Cores 3,072 2,560
Boost Clock 1,080-1,560MHz 1,155-1,380MHz
VRAM 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6
Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit
TDP 80-150W 80-115W

Five of the best upcoming laptops which will be powered by these new GPUs are listed below.

Acer Predator Triton 500

  • Available – May 2020
  • Price – From $2,199
Operating System Windows 10
CPU Up to 10th-Gen Intel i7 processor
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
RAM Up to 32GB DDR4
Storage Up to 2TB NVMe SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17

  • Available – 2020
  • Price – Unknown
Operating System Windows 10
CPU Intel Core i7-10875H
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
RAM Up to 32GB
Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Razer Blade 15

  • Available – May 2020
  • Price – $2,599 – $3,299
Operating System Windows 10
CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i7
Display 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 OLED Touch
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
RAM Up to 16GB DDR4
Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

MSI GS66 Stealth

  • Available – 15 April 2020
  • Price – From $1,599
Operating System Windows 10
CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i9
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
RAM Up to 32GB DDR4
Storage 2x M.2 NVMe SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Gigabyte Aorus 17X

  • Available – 15 April 2020
  • Price – From $2,399
Operating System Windows 10
CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i9
Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 240Hz IPS
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
RAM Up to 64GB DDR4
Storage 1x 2.5-inch SATA. 2x M.2 NVMe SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

