The best new gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX Super graphics

Nvidia has launched its lineup of GeForce RTX Super laptop graphics chips, which will power upcoming gaming laptops.

“This is our biggest launch of GeForce laptops ever – over 100 designs from every major OEM – and they’ll be starting at an attractive price of just $699 for GeForce GTX models and $999 for GeForce RTX models,” Nvidia said.

“They give gamers and work-from-homers the horsepower to tackle the most demanding games while zooming through challenging creative tasks with ease, and availability starts the week of April 15th from multiple partners globally, with more coming in May.”

The Max-Q mobile versions of the RTX Super GPUs deliver up to 25% faster performance than their original RTX 20-Series counterparts, said Nvidia.

Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU boasts 3,072 CUDA cores compared with 2,944 on the RTX 2080, while the RTX 2070 Super now has 2,560 CUDA cores compared with 2,304 on the RTX 2070.

The specifications of Nvidia’s new RTX Super Max-Q graphics cards are below.

Specifications RTX 2080 Super RTX 2070 Super CUDA Cores 3,072 2,560 Boost Clock 1,080-1,560MHz 1,155-1,380MHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit TDP 80-150W 80-115W

Five of the best upcoming laptops which will be powered by these new GPUs are listed below.

Acer Predator Triton 500

Available – May 2020

– May 2020 Price – From $2,199

Acer Predator Triton 500 Operating System Windows 10 CPU Up to 10th-Gen Intel i7 processor Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 2TB NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17

Available – 2020

– 2020 Price – Unknown

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7-10875H Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Razer Blade 15

Available – May 2020

– May 2020 Price – $2,599 – $3,299

Razer Blade 15 Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i7 Display 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 OLED Touch Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

MSI GS66 Stealth

Available – 15 April 2020

– 15 April 2020 Price – From $1,599

MSI GS66 Stealth Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i9 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage 2x M.2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Gigabyte Aorus 17X

Available – 15 April 2020

– 15 April 2020 Price – From $2,399

Gigabyte Aorus 17X Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i9 Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 240Hz IPS Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 Storage 1x 2.5-inch SATA. 2x M.2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Now read: Samsung to end all LCD production by the end of 2020