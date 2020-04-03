The best new gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX Super graphics

Nvidia has launched its lineup of GeForce RTX Super laptop graphics chips, which will power upcoming gaming laptops.
“This is our biggest launch of GeForce laptops ever – over 100 designs from every major OEM – and they’ll be starting at an attractive price of just $699 for GeForce GTX models and $999 for GeForce RTX models,” Nvidia said.
“They give gamers and work-from-homers the horsepower to tackle the most demanding games while zooming through challenging creative tasks with ease, and availability starts the week of April 15th from multiple partners globally, with more coming in May.”
The Max-Q mobile versions of the RTX Super GPUs deliver up to 25% faster performance than their original RTX 20-Series counterparts, said Nvidia.
Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU boasts 3,072 CUDA cores compared with 2,944 on the RTX 2080, while the RTX 2070 Super now has 2,560 CUDA cores compared with 2,304 on the RTX 2070.
The specifications of Nvidia’s new RTX Super Max-Q graphics cards are below.
|Specifications
|RTX 2080 Super
|RTX 2070 Super
|CUDA Cores
|3,072
|2,560
|Boost Clock
|1,080-1,560MHz
|1,155-1,380MHz
|VRAM
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Interface
|256-bit
|256-bit
|TDP
|80-150W
|80-115W
Five of the best upcoming laptops which will be powered by these new GPUs are listed below.
Acer Predator Triton 500
- Available – May 2020
- Price – From $2,199
|Acer Predator Triton 500
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Up to 10th-Gen Intel i7 processor
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 2TB NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17
- Available – 2020
- Price – Unknown
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
|Storage
|Up to 1TB NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Razer Blade 15
- Available – May 2020
- Price – $2,599 – $3,299
|Razer Blade 15
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Intel 10th-Gen Core i7
|Display
|15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 OLED Touch
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
|RAM
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 1TB NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
MSI GS66 Stealth
- Available – 15 April 2020
- Price – From $1,599
|MSI GS66 Stealth
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Intel 10th-Gen Core i9
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Storage
|2x M.2 NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Available – 15 April 2020
- Price – From $2,399
|Gigabyte Aorus 17X
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Intel 10th-Gen Core i9
|Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 240Hz IPS
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / 2080 Super
|RAM
|Up to 64GB DDR4
|Storage
|1x 2.5-inch SATA. 2x M.2 NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.