Samsung 3nm chips delayed due to coronavirus – Report

Samsung has been forced to delay the production of its next-generation 3nm chips until 2022 due to the coronavirus, DigiTimes reports.

The company is engaged in a race with TSMC to reach the large-scale production of 3nm semiconductors, but the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have reportedly impeded the company’s ability to install the equipment necessary to facilitate this production.

Samsung has aimed to beat TSMC to 3nm production, but now both companies are slated to begin making chips using the new processing node in 2022.

The company has previously stated that it aims to become the world’s number one semiconductor manufacturer by 2030, a goal which would require it to beat TSMC in production volume and technology.

GAAFET vs FinFET

Instead of the FinFET process it used on previous chips, Samsung will use Gate All Around (GAAFET) technology to produce its next-generation 3nm chips.

Unlike FinFET, GAAFET is designed with gates around four sides of each channel, which Samsung said would reduce power leakage and deliver improved control.

This technology could potentially reduce chip size by 35% and power consumption by 50%.

It could also offer a 33% performance increase over the 4nm FinFET manufacturing process.

Modernising production

Chipset production is not the only sector in which Samsung is updating its production processes.

At the beginning of April 2020, the company announced that it would end all LCD production by the end of 2020.

Samsung confirmed it will not suffer any issues in supplying LCD displays that have already been ordered.

“We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues,” said Samsung.

In the same announcement, Samsung confirmed that it would invest about $11 billion into quantum dot technology.

It explained that it would implement a five-year plan to transition its LCD production resources into quantum dot production lines.

Now read: Samsung to end all LCD production by the end of 2020