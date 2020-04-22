AMD launches fastest-ever Ryzen 3 processors

AMD has announced two new 3000-series Ryzen 3 desktop processors for high-performance mainstream gaming and computing.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X each boast four cores and eight threads, delivering twice the multitasking capabilities of the previous generation.

These are also the first Ryzen 3 desktop processors to offer Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology.

“Taking advantage of the AMD world-class portfolio of technologies, these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors bring the groundbreaking ‘Zen 2’ core architecture to business users, gamers, and creators worldwide,” AMD said.

Specifications

The Ryzen 3 3100 features a base clock speed of 3.6GHz which can be boosted up to 3.9GHz, while the 3300X boasts a base clock running at 3.8GHz and a maximum boost clock speed of up to 4.3GHz.

Each processor carries 18MB of Cache, which AMD said will benefit CPU-heavy games in particular.

For the Ryzen 3 3100, AMD claimed these specifications translate into performance gains of up to 20% in gaming and 75% in creative programs when compared to Intel’s Core i3-9100.

These processors are aimed at low-cost desktop builds, with a suggested online retailer price of $99 (R1,881) for the 3100, and $120 (R2,280) for the 3300X.

The Ryzen 3100 and 3300X will be available from leading retailers and online stores worldwide from 21 May 2020.

The table below shows the specifications of the new processors.

New AMD Ryzen 3000 Desktop Processors Processor Cores Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 4 8 3.8GHz 4.3GHz 18MB 65W AMD Ryzen 3100 4 8 3.6GHz 3.9GHz 18MB 65W B550 chipset AMD is also adding another motherboard to its 500-series chipset family – the B550. The chipset comes with compatibility for PCIe 4.0, and AMD claimed it is the only mainstream modern chipset which offers this support. AMD said PCIe 4.0 allows for twice the bandwidth supported on its B450 motherboards to provide better speed and performance in gaming and multitasking. There are currently 60 designs of this chipset under development, AMD stated. The company did not share pricing for the chipset. The B550 is expected to be available from AMD’s OEM partners – including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar and GIGABYTE – from 16 June 2020.

