Good news for IT hardware sales during level 4 lockdown

South Africa’s COVID-19 alert level will be relaxed from level 5 to level 4 from 1 May 2020.

The lockdown will still be in effect, but the scope of industries and businesses that may return to operation has been expanded.

Ecommerce has been particularly affected by the lockdown regulations, as online retailers were prohibited from selling non-essential goods during level 5 of the lockdown.

However, the relaxation of certain restrictions under level 4 is good news for people who want to buy IT hardware – including PC components, Wi-Fi routers, and peripherals.

From 1 May, a number of South African online retailers will resume selling ICT equipment and PC hardware for personal use, although their range of products may not be as wide as it was previously.

Both Raru and Wootware have confirmed they will be open to sell ICT equipment.

These retailers both offer a variety of IT hardware products, from graphics cards and CPUs, to laptops and Wi-Fi routers.

Raru

Raru founder Neil Smith told MyBroadband they would expand their selection of ICT equipment and hardware following the implementation of level 4 restrictions.

“Yes, we do expect to sell ICT equipment and hardware again,” Smith said.

“What these items available will consist of will be dependent on what the various suppliers will be making available from next week onwards again.”

It is currently unclear whether suppliers will be able to provide the same variety of stock as they did before the lockdown, or whether the offerings will remain relatively restricted.

“We expect more details to come through during the course of next week onwards,” Smith said.

Wootware

PC hardware retailer Wootware has remained open since 3 April 2020, delivering computer hardware to customers across the country.

“We’ve been issued an operating permit by government and will continue processing and dispatching orders during the shutdown period,” the Wootware website states.

The online store will be closed on 1 May as it is a public holiday, and will reopen on 4 May.

Wootware founder Rory Magee previously told MyBroadband the company has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

These include only essential staff being allowed on site, the equipping of employees with masks and surgical gloves, and the installation of air filtration devices throughout Wootware’s premises.

“Our existing courier partners, Dawn Wing and FedEx, are processing our deliveries, each of whom has stringent procedures in place to ensure safe delivery,” Magee said.

