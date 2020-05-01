Intel Core i9-10900K – The world’s fastest gaming CPU

Intel has revealed its new 10th-generation Core S desktop processor line-up, which is headlined by the impressive Core i9-10900K.
The Core i9-10900K boasts 10 physical cores with 20 threads and a boost clock speed of up to 5.3GHz, which Intel said makes it the fastest gaming processor in the world.
“Intel is committed to enabling the future of powerful desktop gaming by continuously pushing the performance boundary to deliver an amazing PC gaming experience,” Intel said.
“The 10th-gen Intel Core S-series for desktops and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor, the world’s fastest gaming processor, reinforces our commitment to the gaming and enthusiast communities.”
For gamers and overclockers
Intel said this new chip delivers the “ultimate gaming experience” by implementing automatic performance boosts on lightly-threaded applications.
Compared with a three-year-old PC, Intel said the Core i9-10900K offers the following improvements:
- 63% more frames per second
- 15% faster video editing
- 35% faster 4K video editing
- 31% better overall system performance
The desktop CPU also supports features such as enhanced overclocking support, Wi-Fi 6, and Thermal Velocity Boost, which allow for greater clock speeds, better connectivity, and dynamic performance improvements based on your workload.
Intel said its 10th-generation Core S-series desktop CPUs will be available through standard retail channels starting in May 2020.
Specifications
There are a total of 17 new desktop chips which were announced by Intel as part of its Core 10th-generation lineup.
These range from the Core i3-10100, which has four physical cores and a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz, to the top-of-the-range Core i9-10900K.
Intel appends “-F” and “-K” single-letter labels onto the end of its chip names to indicate their capabilities, with chips ending in “-F” lacking integrated graphics and those ending in “-K” offering support for overclocking.
Alongside the specifications of the new chips, Intel also provided recommended retail pricing for each CPU.
It should be noted that these prices may not translate to local pricing when the chips become available in South Africa due to the volatility of the rand against the US dollar.
The full specifications of Intel’s new 10th-generation desktop processors are listed below.
|CPU
|Cores/Threads
|Base/Boost Clock
|TDP
|Price
|Core i9
|Core i9-10900K
|10/20
|3.7GHz / 5.3GHz
|125W
|$488
|Core i9-10900KF
|10/20
|3.7GHz / 5.3GHz
|125W
|$472
|Core i9-10900
|10/20
|2.8GHz / 5.2GHz
|65W
|$439
|Core i9-10900F
|10/20
|2.8GHz / 5.2GHz
|65W
|$422
|Core i7
|Core i7-10700K
|8/16
|3.8GHz / 5.1GHz
|125W
|$374
|Core i7-10700KF
|8/16
|3.8GHz / 5.1GHz
|125W
|$349
|Core i7-10700
|8/16
|2.9GHz / 4.8GHz
|65W
|$323
|Core i7-10700F
|8/16
|2.9GHz / 4.8GHz
|65W
|$298
|Core i5
|Core i5-10600K
|6/12
|4.1GHz / 4.8GHz
|125W
|$262
|Core i5-10600KF
|6/12
|4.1GHz / 4.8GHz
|125W
|$237
|Core i5-10600
|6/12
|3.3GHz / 4.8GHz
|65W
|$213
|Core i5-10500
|6/12
|3.1GHz / 4.5GHz
|65W
|$192
|Core i5-10400
|6/12
|2.9GHz / 4.3GHz
|65W
|$182
|Core i5-10400F
|6/12
|2.9GHz / 4.3GHz
|65W
|$157
|Core i3
|Core i3-10320
|4/8
|3.8GHz / 4.6GHz
|65W
|$154
|Core i3-10300
|4/8
|3.7GHz / 4.4GHz
|65W
|$143
|Core i3-10100
|4/8
|3.6GHz / 4.3GHz
|65W
|$122
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.