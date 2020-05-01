Intel Core i9-10900K – The world’s fastest gaming CPU

Intel has revealed its new 10th-generation Core S desktop processor line-up, which is headlined by the impressive Core i9-10900K.

The Core i9-10900K boasts 10 physical cores with 20 threads and a boost clock speed of up to 5.3GHz, which Intel said makes it the fastest gaming processor in the world.

“Intel is committed to enabling the future of powerful desktop gaming by continuously pushing the performance boundary to deliver an amazing PC gaming experience,” Intel said.

“The 10th-gen Intel Core S-series for desktops and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor, the world’s fastest gaming processor, reinforces our commitment to the gaming and enthusiast communities.”

For gamers and overclockers

Intel said this new chip delivers the “ultimate gaming experience” by implementing automatic performance boosts on lightly-threaded applications.

Compared with a three-year-old PC, Intel said the Core i9-10900K offers the following improvements:

63% more frames per second

15% faster video editing

35% faster 4K video editing

31% better overall system performance

The desktop CPU also supports features such as enhanced overclocking support, Wi-Fi 6, and Thermal Velocity Boost, which allow for greater clock speeds, better connectivity, and dynamic performance improvements based on your workload.

Intel said its 10th-generation Core S-series desktop CPUs will be available through standard retail channels starting in May 2020.

Specifications

There are a total of 17 new desktop chips which were announced by Intel as part of its Core 10th-generation lineup.

These range from the Core i3-10100, which has four physical cores and a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz, to the top-of-the-range Core i9-10900K.

Intel appends “-F” and “-K” single-letter labels onto the end of its chip names to indicate their capabilities, with chips ending in “-F” lacking integrated graphics and those ending in “-K” offering support for overclocking.

Alongside the specifications of the new chips, Intel also provided recommended retail pricing for each CPU.

It should be noted that these prices may not translate to local pricing when the chips become available in South Africa due to the volatility of the rand against the US dollar.

The full specifications of Intel’s new 10th-generation desktop processors are listed below.

CPU Cores/Threads Base/Boost Clock TDP Price Core i9 Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7GHz / 5.3GHz 125W $488 Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7GHz / 5.3GHz 125W $472 Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8GHz / 5.2GHz 65W $439 Core i9-10900F 10/20 2.8GHz / 5.2GHz 65W $422 Core i7 Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8GHz / 5.1GHz 125W $374 Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8GHz / 5.1GHz 125W $349 Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9GHz / 4.8GHz 65W $323 Core i7-10700F 8/16 2.9GHz / 4.8GHz 65W $298 Core i5 Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1GHz / 4.8GHz 125W $262 Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1GHz / 4.8GHz 125W $237 Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3GHz / 4.8GHz 65W $213 Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1GHz / 4.5GHz 65W $192 Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9GHz / 4.3GHz 65W $182 Core i5-10400F 6/12 2.9GHz / 4.3GHz 65W $157 Core i3 Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8GHz / 4.6GHz 65W $154 Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7GHz / 4.4GHz 65W $143 Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6GHz / 4.3GHz 65W $122

Now read: Good news for IT hardware sales during level 4 lockdown