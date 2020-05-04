New 13-inch MacBook Pro specs leaked – Double the RAM and storage

Apple is expected to launch a refreshed version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro this year, according to prolific Twitter leaker _rogame.

The leak referred to the specifications of Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, stating that the upcoming laptop would be available with 32GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD, as well as an Intel 10th-generation CPU.

The specifications of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro model shown in the leak are listed below:

CPU – Intel Core i7-1068NG7 @ 4.1GHz

Intel Core i7-1068NG7 @ 4.1GHz RAM – 32GB

32GB Storage – 4TB SSD

The current-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro only supports up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of solid-state storage, making the leaked refreshed model a significant improvement.

In addition to internal hardware changes, Apple is also expected to use its new scissor-switch keyboard design in its next 13-inch MacBook Pro as it slowly phases out its legacy keyboard technology on its flagship laptops.

Other changes could include a slightly bigger display panel with smaller bezels, as was seen on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that launched in November 2019.

Refreshed hardware

Earlier this year, Apple unveiled its refreshed MacBook Air, boasting improved performance and an overhauled chassis design.

Like other newer laptops, the 2020 MacBook Air dropped Apple’s older keyboard design for a scissor-switch design that aimed to greatly improve reliability.

Apple has also continued to deliver significant hardware improvements across its MacBook range every year, with the most recent MacBook Air boasting up to two-times faster CPU performance as well as up to 80% faster graphics performance.

This is thanks to its quad-core Intel CPU and the integration of Intel Iris Plus Graphics, which can drive up to a 6K external display through one of the device’s four Thunderbolt 3 connections.

It is important to note that Apple may change the configuration specifications for its upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro ahead of the launch, and there is currently no official launch date or price for the upcoming laptop.