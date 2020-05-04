Apple launches powerful new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has unveiled the latest generation of its 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The 2020 edition of the company’s most popular notebook boasts updated hardware but keeps the same display and aluminium body design as its predecessor.

It features the company’s new Magic keyboard for notebooks, which is also available in its 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

The keyboard sports Apple’s Touch Bar for integrated touch controls and Touch ID fingerprint reader for biometric login.

Apple has doubled the standard storage for each model, which means the entry-level option comes with a 256GB SSD, and the top-end model can support up to 4TB of SSD storage.

Specifications

The range adds support for Intel’s 10th-generation processors, with the top-end model configurable with a quad-core Core i7 configuration with Turbo Boost clock speed up to 4.1GHz.

Apple said this will provide up to 80% faster graphics performance when compared to the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Select models are available with 16GB of 3,733MHz RAM. Notably, this can be bumped up to 32GB, the first 13-inch model capable of supporting this amount of memory.

The notebook features a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS LED display, with a 227 pixels per inch and 500 nits of peak brightness.

Battery, ports and colours

For port selection, the models featuring 8th-gen Intel processors come with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the 10th-gen systems double this to four.

Aside from charging, these ports support a range of connectivity protocols, including DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3, and USB 3.1 Gen 2.

Apple claimed the 13-inch MacBook Pro’s battery provides for up to 10 hours of use and 30 days of standby time.

The new laptop will be available in two colours – Silver and Space Grey.

Pricing and availability

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available from $1,299 (R24,265) for an 8th-generation Core i5 model, with 8GB DDR3 RAM and 256GB storage.

The premium 10th-gen i7 model comes with a price tag of $1,999 (R37,340) and boasts 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Orders are now open on Apple’s website and the Apple App Store.

Below are specifications for the four standard configurations of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro.

10th-Gen MacBook Pro 13-inch

Specifications MacBook Pro 13-inch (10th-Gen CPU) MacBook Pro 13-inch (10th-Gen CPU) OS macOS Catalina macOS Catalina Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS LCD 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS LCD CPU Intel Core i5 up to 3.8GHz Turbo Up to Intel Core i7 up to 4.1GHz Turbo RAM 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD 1TB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Plus Intel Iris Plus Ports 4x Thunderbolt 3 4x Thunderbolt 3 Wireless 802.1ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 802.1ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Camera 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD Price $1,799 $1,999 8th-Gen MacBook Pro 13-inch