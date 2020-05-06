Microsoft Surface laptops coming to South Africa

Microsoft has announced that its Surface devices are coming to South Africa.

The announcement came as part of the unveiling of the new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds, and Surface Dock 2.

“To help better address the global demand we are seeing for Surface, we are excited to share that we will bring Surface to Mexico and South Africa later this year,” said Microsoft’s Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, and Robin Seiler, Corporate Vice President for Devices.

Microsoft previously told MyBroadband that it was interested in bringing its Surface device lineup to South Africa at some point in the future.

In October 2019, Ami Silverman, Microsoft Corporate VP for Worldwide Sales and Marketing: Consumer and Devices, said the company was certainly considering launching the devices in South Africa.

“We would absolutely consider expanding to South Africa in the future, but we don’t have a date to share yet,” Silverman said at the time.

“Our intent and desire are to have Surface in South Africa.”

New Surface devices

Microsoft said the features of its new Surface devices are as follows:

Surface Go 2 – Delivers incredible value in a light, portable design, providing a great device for anyone in your company or family.

– Delivers incredible value in a light, portable design, providing a great device for anyone in your company or family. Surface Book 3 – Microsoft’s most powerful laptop ever. Designed for professionals who need desktop-level performance from anywhere.

– Microsoft’s most powerful laptop ever. Designed for professionals who need desktop-level performance from anywhere. Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds – Help you find focus wherever you are and stay connected to the people and content that matters.

and – Help you find focus wherever you are and stay connected to the people and content that matters. Surface Dock 2 and Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub – Help you set up the ultimate workspace wherever that may be.

