Microsoft launches Surface Book 3 – Its most powerful laptop ever

Microsoft has launched the Surface Book 3, which it claims is its most powerful laptop ever.

According to Microsoft, the Surface Book 3 offers 50% more performance than the Surface Book 2.

It will come in 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions which offer 3,000 x 2,000 and 3,240 x 2,160 resolution touchscreen displays, respectively.

It can also be used in tablet mode, giving users “the power of a desktop, the versatility of a tablet, and the freedom of a light and thin laptop in one beautifully designed device”.

Performance

The Surface Book 3 uses a 10th-generation Ice Lake Intel Core processor.

CPU options for the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 include a Core i5-1035G7 and a Core i7-1065G7, while the 15-inch version comes with the latter.

The Surface Book 3 also offers up to 32GB RAM – twice the RAM available in the Surface Book 2 – and the fastest SSD Microsoft has ever shipped.

It also supports dedicated graphics – the 13.5-inch version supports up to a GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GPU, while the 15-inch Surface Book 3 supports the GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB.

Microsoft’s goal with these graphics options is to allow users to play newer games at 1080p and at 60 frames per second.

The base version of the 13.5-inch model only uses integrated graphics, however, meaning it will be unable to achieve this.

For the 15-inch version, the option also exists to use an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 GPU – which is suited to high-performance work and will only be available through Microsoft’s commercial channels.

Microsoft said that the Surface Book 3 offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life for its 15-inch model, while its 13.5-inch model offers 15.5 hours.

Pricing and availability

Microsoft also announced it will be bringing Surface devices to South Africa.

“To help better address the global demand we are seeing for Surface, we are excited to share that we will bring Surface to Mexico and South Africa later this year,” said Microsoft’s Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, and Robin Seiler, Corporate Vice President for Devices.

It is unclear which Surface devices will be available in South Africa, however.

The 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 is priced from $1,599. and maxes out at $2,699, while the 15-inch pricing varies from $2,299 to $3,399.

The Surface Book 3 will begin shipping in overseas markets on 21 May.

Specifications of the Surface Book 3 are shown below, along with images of the new laptop.

Surface Book 3

Surface Book 3 OS Windows 10 Display Up to 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 Touch CPU Up to Core i7-1065G7 Graphics Up to GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB (consumer) or Quadro RTX 3,000 (commercial) RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Ports 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x Surface Connect, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery Up to 17.5 hours Dimensions 13-inch: 312 x 232 x 23mm (1.5-1.6kg); 15-inch: 343 x 251 x 23mm (1.9kg) Price $1,599.99 – $3,399.99

