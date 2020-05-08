Lenovo launches new Thinkpad laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips

Lenovo has announced it will launch new ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops with AMD’s powerful Ryzen 4000-series mobile processors.

The E-series is aimed at small and medium-sized business users, and is designed to be robust for working in extreme environments.

The Intel-powered variants of the ThinkPad E14 and E15 were announced as the successors of the E490 and E590 in October 2019.

They feature improved performance, updated designs, new security features, and a range of audio-visual hardware changes aimed at enhancing productivity.

Performance

These models will now also be configurable with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor with Radeon graphics.

This chip boasts 8 physical cores and 8 threads, with a base clock speed of 2.0GHz, boost frequency of 4.1GHz, and thermal design power (TDP) of 15W.

The processor’s integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU comes with 7 graphics cores running at 1.6GHz.

Lenovo did not indicate whether users will have the option of adding additional discrete graphics.

The laptops can support up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, in addition to a 1TB HDD.

Design and features

Lenovo has reworked the chassis of the E14 and E15 to sport a thinner, more compact design with an improved screen-to-body ratio of 85%.

In addition, these are the first in the E-series models to feature a touch fingerprint reader as part of the power button, as well as an optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix technology.

The company has also fitted the laptops with new hardware to improve users’ audio-visual experience.

This includes Harman-branded speakers with Dolby Audio software, dual-array far-field microphones and Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business hotkeys integrated into the keyboard.

Pricing and availability

The E14 and E15 will both be available from June 2020 at a starting price of $639.

Lenovo also revealed that other AMD 4000 Pro Series-powered ThinkPad models announced in February will be available in June.

These include the T14s, T14, X13, L14, and L15.

The tables below show the specifications of the AMD-powered Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops.