Acer Predator Triton 300 – Next-level speed

Acer’s Predator gaming laptop lineup includes some of the best devices on the market, and the Triton 300 is one of the highlights of the range.

By combining a lightweight design with powerful hardware and components, the Acer Predator Triton 300 offers gamers a portable PC capable of running the latest titles on the market.

The laptop is designed to give gamers everything they need, from exceptional performance to a 144Hz display without tethering them to a desktop PC.

The Predator Triton 300 is a 15.6-inch laptop, which means it is as portable as many professional notebooks while also offering the ability to play your favourite games on the move.

Acer provided us with a Predator Triton 300 laptop to try out, and we were impressed with the laptop’s performance.

Despite its small size, the Predator Triton 300 packs some serious hardware – including a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a discrete Nvidia graphics card.

The model provided to us for review was powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H, which includes six cores and 12 threads, with a boost clock speed of 4.50GHz.

It also packed an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of VRAM, which is more than capable of running modern titles at competitive frame rates.

This impressive performance comes in useful when powering the Predator Triton 300’s exceptional display, which boasts IPS technology and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

A high refresh rate cuts down on blur and improves smoothness and responsiveness in many titles – especially competitive games.

The Acer Predator Triton 300’s screen also has a 3ms response time, which is great for competitive gamers.

In addition to its powerful CPU, GPU, and fast display, the Predator Triton 300 includes a high-capacity PCIe NVMe SSD – which means no slow loading times.

Exceptional performance

When we tried out the Predator Triton 300, we were impressed at the performance and speed of the laptop.

The combination of a 144Hz display, NVMe SSD, and powerful components delivered a fantastic 1080p gaming experience.

At 15.6-inches, 1080p with a 144Hz refresh rate is a top-notch gaming experience on the laptop, especially when it comes to first-person shooters. For those who need a larger gaming display, the Triton 300 offers both HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 ports to connect an external monitor.

Overheating was not an issue, either, thanks to the laptop’s great cooling solution.

Despite being exceptionally silent, the AeroBlade cooling system in the Predator Triton 300 kept our hardware from being throttled in every game we tested, and we were always able to unlock the full potential of the laptop’s components.

Other features of the Predator Triton 300 include its four-zone customisable RGB keyboard and its built-in overclocking utilities.

The notebook’s speakers have great sound quality, too, and the variety of ports and connectivity options on the device allow you to set it up in a number of configurations – whether you are gaming at home or working on your daily commute.

The specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 provided to us for review are detailed below.

Acer Predator Triton 300