New 13-inch MacBook Pro – South African pricing

iStore has revealed its South African pricing for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

The laptop was launched by Apple earlier this month and boasts updated hardware while retaining the same display and aluminium body design as its predecessor.

It features the company’s new Magic keyboard for notebooks, which is also available on the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

The notebook sports a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS LED display, with a pixel density of 227 pixels-per-inch and 500 nits of peak brightness.

Models and availability

iStore South Africa listed prices for four different MacBook Pro 13-inch models on its website, starting at R28,999 for the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 model with 256GB SSD storage.

The top-end build is priced at R44,999 and boasts a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB 2,133MHz LPDDR3 RAM.

Three of the models are available in Silver or Space Gray, while the 10th-gen Intel Core i5 model with a 512GB SSD is only available in Silver.

Online orders are open now, and the laptop will be available in-store from this weekend.

Below are the prices for the four configurations available from the iStore.