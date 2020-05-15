Apple to launch cheaper iPad in 2020 – Report

Apple plans to launch a cheaper 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of this year, according to information from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo also predicted that Apple will launch a more affordable iPad Mini between 8.5 and 9 inches in size in the first half of 2021.

“The two new iPad models will follow iPhone SE’s product strategy, and selling points will be the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips,” said Kuo.

Kuo believes that low-cost models already account for 60-70% of all iPad shipments, which would justify the launch of these new budget iPads.

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad currently sells for $329 globally and around R6,000 in South Africa, but the affordable 10.8-inch iPad is expected to be significantly more affordable, as this would be in line with the significant price cuts presented by the iPhone SE 2 relative to the iPhone 11 range.

Apple Glasses

Kuo also said that Apple is working on glasses that use AR and VR, although he believes these are still years away.

When they do launch, these glasses are likely to be expensive, Kuo added.

“The lamination cost of Apple Glasses will be high because the lens requires multi-layer laminations to create [an] innovative MR/AR user experience,” he explained.

Kuo predicted that these glasses will launch in 2022, while previous reports have suggested that they will only launch in 2023.

Apple Watch with eSIM

One new Apple device that is now available to South African customers is the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and Cellular version.

This Apple Watch supports eSIM, meaning it can connect to mobile networks and use mobile data without needing to be connected to a smartphone.

According to the iStore’s pre-order announcement, the eSIM feature will only be supported on Vodacom’s network.

To use Vodacom’s OneNumber eSIM service, subscribers must link their device to Vodacom and pay a fee of R25 per month.

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and Cellular will begin at R12,499.