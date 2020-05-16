The most reliable hard drives in the world

Cloud backup provider Backblaze has released its hard drive reliability statistics for the first quarter of 2020.

The company compared active hard drives used in its operations from Seagate, Toshiba, and HGST to compile the report.

Reliability was measured as an annualised failure rate, calculated using the number of drive failures relative to the number of active drive days for each disk.

Backblaze recorded the number of failures for each hard drive from 1 January to 31 March 2020, extrapolating the annualised failure rate from this data.

The company tested a total of 129,764 hard drives this quarter, equating to a total of 11,376,467 days worth of hard drive operation across all products.

Backblaze noted that in Q1 2020, its current hard drive configuration delivered the lowest annualised failure rate it has recorded for any quarter since it began taking down reliability statistics in 2013.

“During this quarter four drive models, from three manufacturers, had zero drive failures,” Backblaze said.

“None of the Toshiba 4TB and Seagate 16TB drives failed in Q1, but both drives had less than 10,000 drive days during the quarter.”

Additionally, Backblaze previously predicted that by the end of 2019 it would have fewer than 15,000 4TB drives – but the cloud provider said it has been too busy installing new drives to migrate from smaller hard drives.

The company also predicted that it would surpass one exabyte of storage, which it achieved in March 2020.

Q1 2020 Failure Rates

The most reliable hard drives for Q1 2020 are listed below, along with their annualised failure rates calculated from their performance during the quarter.

Model Drives Drive Days Failures Failure Rate 4TB Hard Drives Toshiba MD04ABA400V 99 9,009 0 0.00% HGST HMS5C4040BLE640 12,744 1,159,692 9 0.28% HGST HMS5C4040ALE640 2,896 260,807 4 0.56% Seagate ST4000DM000 19,142 1,744,597 68 1.42% 6TB Hard Drives Seagate ST6000DX000 886 80,625 1 0.45% 8TB Hard Drives HGST HUH728080ALE600 1,000 91,000 0 0.00% Seagate ST8000DM002 9,793 89,585 18 0.74% Seagate ST8000NM0055 14,464 1,315,700 46 1.28% 10TB Hard Drives Seagate ST10000NM0086 1,200 109,200 4 1.34% 12TB Hard Drives HGST HUH721212ALE600 1.560 141,934 0 0.00% HGST HUH721212ALN604 10,847 987,630 14 0.52% Seagate ST12000NM0007 36,997 3,368,714 126 1.37% Seagate ST12000NM0008 10,876 750,710 29 1.41% 14TB Hard Drives Toshiba MG07ACA14TA 7,200 460,228 16 1.27% 16TB Hard Drives Seagate ST16000NM001G 60 5,036 0 0.00%

Lifetime Failure Rates

The table below shows the reliability of hard drive models Backblaze had in service as of 31 March 2020.

The reporting period is from April 2013 through 31 December 2019.