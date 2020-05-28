Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with more RAM launched in South Africa

A new version of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 8GB of RAM is now available in South Africa.

The improved mini-computer is available to purchase from PiShop from today and is priced at R1,450.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation initially launched the Pi 4 Model B with a maximum of 4GB of RAM, but has since rolled out a version with 8GB.

This amount of memory paired with a quad-core processor and 4K video support makes the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B a great entry-level desktop PC that is the size of a credit card.

Because the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 8GB uses the same Raspberry Pi board as the versions with less RAM, it is already approved by ICASA and does not need to undergo further approvals before being launched in South Africa.

This resulted in the high-memory version quickly becoming available to purchase from local retailers.

Modern hardware

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B may be small, but it includes a number of cutting-edge technologies, including a USB Type-C port and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0.

It also sports two MiniHDMI ports for video and audio output, as well as four USB Type-A ports.

The GPIO header standard on Raspberry Pi devices is present on this board too, and the improved chipset means that the Pi 4 Model B can now support 4K video decoding.

This makes the mini-computer a great choice for users who want to use the device as a media PC, a set-top box, or even a gaming console.

Specifications and images of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B are shown below.