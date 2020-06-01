Samsung’s new SSD will eliminate server CPUs – Report

Samsung is working on a new type of solid-state drive (SSD) that could boost data centre performance and save costs on server configurations, according to a report from TechRadar.

The report detailed the projected performance of Samsung’s E-SSD drive, which eliminates certain hardware bottlenecks in data centres.

As it stands, most data centres in the world use a JBOF (just a bunch of flash) setup, which consists of NWMe SSD storage connected to PCIe switches, CPUs, and network interface cards (NICs).

This creates two problems for network speed – it lacks prospects for scalability and limits bandwidth.

Direct Ethernet connectivity

Samsung’s Ethernet SSD Bunch of Flash (EBOF) plans to address this by placing Ethernet ports directly onto the SSDs themselves, removing the need for a CPU and NIC.

The company’s E-SSD will employ two Ethernet ports which supports data throughput at around 25 times that of most Gigabit interfaces – at up to 25Gbps.

The SSD comes in a 2.5-inch form factor rather than the smaller M.2 build.

The company has claimed the drive will achieve PCIe Gen4x4 performance – which is about 15000K IOPS at 4K random read.

They are capable of being scaled in a near-linear fashion, TechRadar has noted, with 24 NVMe E-SSDs being around 7.5 times faster than a single drive.

SSDs in South African data centres

Processor-less data centres may still be some way off, with many data centres that still need to transition storage solutions from HDDs to SSDs.

MyBroadband previously spoke to major South African data centre companies Xneelo and Africa Data Centres, who said their customers were increasingly using SSDs.

Xneelo said that the upgrade process to SSDs for older servers is part of its routine maintenance.

“Systems which will benefit from the transition to SSDs, due to increased workload, for example, are upgraded without delay,” the company said.

Africa Data Centres, which operates as a co-location provider, told MyBroadband its customers were increasingly using SSDs in their storage systems, as it improves speed and reliability, in addition to lowering power consumption.