Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics cards – Leaked images and details

Recent reports have revealed possible details of Nvidia’s next generation of graphics cards – the GeForce RTX 3000 series.

According to sources who spoke to German news publication Igor’s Lab, Nvidia’s Ampere-based cards will be headlined by the GeForce RTX 3090.

This card will use a 384-bit memory interface, boast 24GB of GDDR6X video memory, and a 350W thermal design power (TDP).

This would be a substantial jump from the company’s current most powerful graphics card for gaming – the RTX 2080 Ti – which features 11GB of GDDR6 video memory and a 260W TDP.

The memory specifications of the RTX 3080 match that of Nvidia’s current flagship card for enterprises – the TITAN RTX – although its TDP is rated at 70W higher.

The RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 reportedly feature 11GB and 10GB of GDDR6X video memory, respectively.

The table below shows the specifications of the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 as reported by Igor’s Lab.

Graphics card Memory Memory interface TDP Outputs GeForce RTX 3090 (Ti/Super) 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit 350W 3 x DisplayPort, 1 X HDMI, 1 x NVLink GeForce RTX 3080 (Ti/Super) 11GB GDDR6X 352-bit 320W 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI GeForce RTX 3070 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit 320W 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Leaked images of RTX 3080

The publication also supported the legitimacy of images posted on the Chiphell Forums which purportedly show the RTX 3080 Founders Edition card.

According to Igor Lab’s sources, Nvidia has launched an internal investigation to identify the leaker.

The images show two GeForce RTX cards with designs that feature a fan on either side of the card.

Another image which supposedly shows the heatsink of the card was posted on Reddit by user LeeJiangLee. It appears to match the design seen in the images on Chiphell.

Although no official reveal or launch dates have been announced for the RTX 3000 series, analysts expect Nvidia to unveil the new cards in August for release in September.

Below are images from Chiphell Forums user LeeJiangLee which claim to show the RTX 3080 graphics card and its heatsink.

Now read: Your motherboard might be killing your Ryzen CPU