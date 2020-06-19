ASUS launches 5 new high-end laptops

ASUS has launched five new laptops which are aimed at a wide range of customers.

“Whether you are a content creator, gamer, or hustler, there is something just for you with ASUS,” said ASUS country marketing manager Juan Mouton.

The five laptops launched comprise the following:

ROG Zephyrus G14

ROG Strix SCAR 17

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17

ASUS VivoBook S

These new laptops are detailed below.

ROG Zephyrus G14

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is labelled by ASUS as the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop.

It offers up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU and an RTX 2060 graphics card, making it capable of offering a premium gaming experience.

“After setting the bar for ultra-slim gaming laptops with the original ROG Zephyrus, our engineers continue to redefine what’s possible in the category,” said ASUS.

“The Zephyrus G14 is intelligently equipped to fit into your lifestyle, bridging creativity and play, school and work, at home and on the road.”

ROG Zephyrus G14 OS Windows 10 Display 14-inch 2,560 x 1,440 IPS with 60Hz OR 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS with 120Hz Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 3,200 MHz Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm combo jack Connectivity 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 324 x 222 x 19.9 mm Weight 1.7 kg

ROG Strix SCAR 17

The ROG Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop offers an elite gaming experience, making it perfect for the hardcore gamer.

It offers users an incredible 300Hz display, while its chassis and cooling module are designed to support the RTX 2080 SUPER GPU at a full 150W.

The SCAR 17 also supports a top-of-the-range 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and ASUS has coated the CPU with a liquid metal thermal compound to improve its cooling.

This is part of a larger, intelligent cooling system that automatically optimises itself to ensure you always get the best possible performance out of your laptop.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 OS Windows 10 Display 15.6-inch FHD vIPS-level with 300Hz Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 3,200 MHz (16GB onboard) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD GPU Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-P Ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x LAN RJ-45 jack, 1x HDMI Connectivity 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 399 x 293 x 27.9 mm Weight 2.99 kg

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a laptop designed for serious gamers who want a durable laptop.

It is powered by up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU and an RTX 2060 GPU – meaning it is well equipped to take on most popular games.

It also boasts support for up to a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, ensuring that load times are not a problem when gaming.

The TUF Gaming A15 also has an impressive 90Wh battery option to ensure your laptop can sustain your activities – even if you are unable to plug into a power outlet.

This battery results in up to 8.7 hours of web browsing and up to 12.3 hours of video playback, ASUS said.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 OS Windows 10 Display FHD IPS with 60Hz/144Hz Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 3,200 MHz Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x RJ45 LAN jack, 1x HDMI Connectivity 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 359 x 256 x 24.7 mm Weight 2.3 kg

ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 is designed for the modern creator and, according to ASUS, was created based on feedback from industry professionals.

The StudioBook Pro 17 weighs just 2.39 kg, meaning it is easy to carry around with you between meetings.

Despite using a slim 15-inch chassis, ASUS is able to deliver a 17-inch screen thanks to its NanoEdge display design.

The display offers an impressive 97% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta-E < 1.5 color accuracy for exceptional colors, ASUS said.

The StudioBook Pro 17 is powered by either an Intel Xeon or Core i7 CPU, and also offers either Nvidia Quadro RTX or GeForce RTX graphics – meaning it has the power to deal with your complex workloads and creative tasks.

“ProArt StudioBook laptops deliver extreme performance, superfast and versatile connectivity, and stability to empower creativity, providing a reliable and powerful platform that brings original ideas to life,” said ASUS.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 OS Windows 10 Display 17-inch LED-backlit 1,920 x 1,200 NanoEdge Processor Intel Core i7-9750H OR Intel Xeon E-2276M RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 2,666 MHz Storage Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x SD4.0 card reader Connectivity 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 382 x 286 x 18.4 mm Weight 2.39 kg

ASUS VivoBook S

The VivoBook S focuses on packing impressive performance into an incredibly portable laptop.

Thin bezels also provide users with more onscreen space, ASUS said, while the design of the laptop is focused on younger creatives.

It is available with an AMD Ryzen R7 processor or a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

“This unconventional laptop adds a dash of personality to your mobile lifestyle thanks to it’s stylish design and standout colours,” said ASUS.

ASUS VivoBook S OS Windows 10 Display Up to 15.6-inch LED-backlit 1,920 x 1,080 NanoEdge Processor Up to Intel Core i7-10510U RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 2,400MHz Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 Ports ax USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD reader Connectivity 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions Up to 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm Weight Up to 1.8 kg