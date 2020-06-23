Huawei P40 Lite fast-charging tested – 0 to 100% in under 1 hour

The Huawei P40 Lite is an impressive mid-range smartphone, offering great hardware, fast software, and a modern chassis design at an attractive price.

This smartphone carries over a number of features from the flagship P40 and P40 Pro devices, making it a great contender in its price bracket.

One of the most impressive features of the new mid-range device is its fast-charging capabilities.

Like the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, the P40 Lite supports Huawei’s 40W SuperCharge technology, which allows your smartphone to charge extremely quickly over a wired connection.

A SuperCharge-compatible charger is required, but this is conveniently shipped with the P40 Lite, meaning you do not have to buy a separate charger to take advantage of this functionality.

Adding support for this technology to the P40 Lite is a great boon to users of the mid-range P Lite series, as these devices often have impressively large battery capacities.

The P40 Lite is no exception, boasting a 4,200mAh battery which is charged over a USB Type-C connection.

A large battery like this would normally take hours to charge to full, but Huawei claims that with its SuperCharge technology, the P40 Lite can be charged from zero to 100% in under an hour.

Even more impressively, the company claims that you can juice up your P40 Lite’s battery to 70% in just 30 minutes.

Huawei provided MyBroadband with a P40 Lite to review, and we decided to put these fast-charging claims to the test.

Huawei P40 Lite charging test

To facilitate this test, we ensured that the Huawei P40 Lite was fully up to date with a fresh install of EMUI 10.

We then drained the smartphone’s battery completely until it would no longer turn on, and we then connected it to the bundled SuperCharge-compatible 40W charger.

We recorded the time at the moment of connection, and regularly throughout the test as the capacity reached intervals of 10%.

Impressively, the Huawei P40 Lite took only 26 minutes to reach 70% capacity – a full four minutes quicker than the SuperCharge specification.

The speed began to taper off after this point, but the smartphone still managed to reach full battery capacity in just 58 minutes, making it at just under the hour mark.

Our tests show the 40W SuperCharge technology delivers on its promises, making the P40 Lite an ideal choice for anyone who wants a smartphone that can last the whole day on minimal charging time.

The Huawei P40 Lite is available for R6,499 from the Huawei Store.

The battery charging test data is shown in the table and graph below.