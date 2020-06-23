Acer launches Swift 5 – Powerful performance in a compact form factor

Acer has announced its new Swift 5 laptop at the Acer Global Conference.
According to Acer, the Swift 5 offers a new take on productivity while remaining extremely portable.
“The new Swift 5 pushes the envelope on what thin-and-light notebooks can be,” said Acer general manager for notebooks James Lin.
“A productivity powerhouse housed in a sleek and ultraportable chassis, the Swift 5 is an excellent option for professionals who are always on the move and seeking a device capable of keeping up with them.”
The Acer Swift 5 is a portable laptop, making it easy to carry for users who are constantly on the move.
It is made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium that is just 14.95mm thick.
With a weight of under 1kg, the Acer Swift 5 is the perfect laptop for the person who is always on the move.
Hardware
The Swift 5 sports a next-generation Intel Core processor and supports up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics.
It also offers users up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and 16GB of RAM – impressive for a mobile device.
The Swift 5’s 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display supports multi-finger gestures and offers up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio.
The display sports Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which the company said has been designed specially to reduce the growth of odours and stain-causing microorganisms on the glass.
The Swift 5 sports a 56Wh battery that the company claims lasts all day and also offers a fast-charge capability which delivers four hours of use from just 30-minutes of charge time.
Users also get an embedded fingerprint reader and support for the latest connectivity standards – Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.
Acer said the Swift 5 will be available in South Africa from November and will be priced from R16,999.
Specifications of the Acer Swift 5 are provided below.
Acer Swift 5
|OS
|Windows 10
|Display
|14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 touchscreen
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|GPU
|Up to Nvidia GeForce MX350
|Ports
|USB-Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Thunderbolt
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Weight
|0.99 kg
