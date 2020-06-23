Acer unveils new ConceptD PCs and monitors

Acer has launched a new suite of premium notebooks, desktops, and monitors to expand its ConceptD premium laptop lineup for creators.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel and ConceptD 3 notebooks are both designed for design students, freelance designers, and small design studios.

These laptops are capable of handling medium-to-complex CAD work, the company said, and prioritise a great display and powerful graphics to achieve this.

The ConceptD is a great desktop for those who do graphics-intensive 2D design or are interested in getting into entry-level 3D CAD modelling.

This desktop also pairs well with Acer’s new ConceptD range of designer-focused displays.

Pricing and availability.

Acer’s new ConceptD products will be available on the following dates at the following prices:

ConceptD 3 Ezel – December starting at R24,999

– December starting at R19,999 ConceptD 100 – June starting at €799

– June starting at €799 ConceptD CM3 – August starting at €719

– August starting at €719 ConceptD CP3 – August starting at €629

– August starting at €629 ConceptD CP5 – August starting at €759

ConceptD 3 Ezel

The ConceptD 3 Ezel is a 2-in-1 notebook that comes in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch form factors.

It offers 18 hours of battery life and sports a variety of connectivity options including an SD card reader and USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel has amber-backlit keys and a large glass trackpad that supports multi-finger gestures.

The Ezel hinge allows users to switch between six usage modes – including stand mode for drawing content and display mode for presenting it.

Its display covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

In terms of performance, it sports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, either Nvidia Quadro T1000 or GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, and 1TB of PCIe storage.

ConceptD 3 Notebook

The ConceptD 3 notebook is a laptop designed for creators who prefer a more traditional laptop form factor.

It uses a traditional clamshell notebook design and offers 20 hours of battery life.

The ConceptD 3 is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core H-Series processors and either Nvidia Quadro T1000 or GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

Like the ConceptD 3 Ezel, it comes with a display of either a 14-inch of 15.6-inch form factor.

ConceptD 100 desktop computer

The ConceptD 100 desktop computer is designed for graphics-intensive 2D design and entry-level 3D CAD modelling.

It is equipped with a 9th-generation Intel Core processor and either Nvidia GeForce or Quadro graphics.

It also offers up to 256GB SSD storage and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

ConceptD CP5 and CP3 monitors

The ConceptD CP5 and CP3 monitors are designed for professional computer graphics creators, video editors, and animators.

The CP5 display features a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and up to a 170Hz refresh rate while offering a 1ms response time.

It also supports DisplayHDR 600 and offers over a billion colours – covering 99% of the Adobe RGB colour space.

The CP3 display offers a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz while covering 98% of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

ConceptD CM3 monitor

The Concept CM3 monitor is aimed at professional graphic designers and photo editors who need a monitor to display detailed design concepts and 3D content.

It sports up to a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with 4ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide colour gamut that supports 99% of the Adobe RGB colour space.

It is also compatible with DisplayHDR 400 and supports AMD Radeon FreeSync.