How much you will get for trading in your old iPhone in South Africa

Apple iPhone owners in South Africa can get a discount on the company’s newest devices by trading in their old handsets at iStore South Africa.

Devices that can be traded in include Apple’s smartwatches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Macs, and iMacs.

Many of these devices may have received some damage over the years, which would have an impact on their trade-in value.

For this reason, traders are required to visit a tech desk at an iStore to get the device evaluated.

Once a trade-in amount has been determined, they can get an instant discount on a new purchase in-store or a gift card loaded with the trade value, valid for up to three years.

Those who want to trade in their iPhones can choose to do the entire trade-in process online.

After requesting the trade-in via the iStore’s online chat feature, the unit will be assessed by a consultant, who will ask several questions about the device and perform a remote diagnostics test on it.

The consultant will provide an indicative trade-in value subject to further physical diagnostics.

If the owner accepts this, a courier will be arranged to pick up the device, and once it arrives at the trade-in centre, it will undergo a hands-on diagnostics test before a final offer is made, which can be accepted or denied.

Online trade estimation

iStore South Africa offers an online tool for estimating the value for all of the devices that are eligible for trade-in.

Users can search for their device model by name, serial, or IMEI number to see what they stand to get for a trade-in.

Once the device is selected, they will be provided with a set of simple questions around the condition of that particular item.

For example, getting an estimate for a MacBook laptop trade-in will present the following questions:

Does the unit power on?

Is the screen fully functional and without physical damage?

Does the operating system boot up?

Is the computer physically ok?

Working/undamaged adapter included.

Is the activation lock removed?

Based on the user’s responses, an estimated trade-in value for the device is calculated.

Comparing new and trade-in value

iStore South Africa claims its trade-in values are higher than the market values of the devices.

While market prices for these devices are difficult to pin down, comparing the trade-in values with the new prices showed that iStore South Africa generally offered less than half the price of the new device.

This included models which were less than a year old.

We asked the company how it calculates these values, but it did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The table below shows the new prices of several Apple devices when bought from the iStore, compared to the estimated trade-in values as shown on its calculation tool for several Apple devices.

iStore Estimated Trade-in Values Device New Trade-in iPhone iPhone 7 32GB R7,999 R3,600 iPhone 8 64GB R9,999 R5,000 iPhone 8 128GB R11,499 R5,000 iPhone XR 128GB R17,199 R6,000 iPhone 11 64GB R18,499 R7,159 iPhone Xs Max 256GB R18,999 R9,000 iPhone 11 Pro 256GB R30,499 R11,715 iPad iPad mini 64GB (5th gen) Wi-Fi R8,699 R3,375 iPad Air 256GB (3rd gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular R13,699 R6,701 iPad 128GB (7th gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular R12,499 R4,311 Apple Watch Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS (Silver aluminium case, white sport band) R4,999 R1,500 Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS + Cellular (Space Grey aluminium case, black sport band) R7,499 R1,534 Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular (Gold aluminium case, pink sand sport band) R12,499 R4,037 Mac 13-inch MacBook Air (Intel Core i5 1.8GHz, 128GB storage) R16,999 R2,877 13-inch MacBook Pro (8th-gen Intel Core i5 , 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) R28,999 R13,993 27-inch iMac 3.0GHz (8th-gen Intel Core i5 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage) R42,999 R17,830

