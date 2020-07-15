Microsoft Surface launched in South Africa – Pricing and details

Microsoft has launched two of its Surface devices in South Africa.

The devices that will be available to buy in South Africa are the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3.

“Surface is about bringing hardware and software together to allow customers to be more creative and productive,” said Microsoft South Africa CEO Lillian Barnard.

“Whether you’re at work, at home, or anywhere between, Surface devices will empower you to stay productive and focus on what you need to.”

The newly-available products are detailed below.

Surface Pro 7

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop that is ultra-light and versatile.

It boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen display which can be written and drawn on naturally with the Surface Pen.

It offers up to 16GB RAM and a choice between 10th-generation Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors.

Users can choose between SSD options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, while the battery offers 10.5-hours of typical device usage.

The Surface Pro 7 will be available from Incredible Connection and Vodacom from 29 July 2020 with pricing starting from R17,999.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Operating System Windows 10 Home Display 12.3-inch 2,736 x 1,824 touchscreen CPU Up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Network Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Cameras 8MP full HD Rear, 5MP full HD Front Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x Surface Connect, 1x Surface Type Cover port, MicroSD Battery Up to 10.5 hours of typical usage Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5mm Price From R17,999

Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions.

According to Microsoft, the 13.5-inch version is three-times faster than a Macbook Air, while the 15-inch version offers up to a Ryzen 7 3780U mobile processor for powerful performance.

Both versions offer up to 1TB of SSD storage and offer up to 11.5 hours of battery performance based on typical device usage.

The 15-inch version of the laptop supports AMD Radeon Vega 9 and RX Vega 11 graphics options that are specially designed for the Microsoft Surface.

The Surface Laptop 3 will be available from Incredible Connection and Vodacom from 29 July 2020 with pricing starting from R22,999.