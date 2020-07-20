Google is working on a dual-screen Chromebook – Report

Google is developing a dual-screen Chromebook laptop, according to a report by 9to5Google.

This device will be positioned to compete with dual-touchscreen laptops from other major hardware manufacturers – including the Microsoft Surface Neo and ASUS ZenBook Duo Pro.

Google’s dual-screen Chromebook is codenamed “Palkia” and will reportedly feature two touchscreens and a trackpad.

This hardware configuration is detailed in a Chrome OS code change, where a developer states that “there are two touch screen controllers on the Palkia device”.

“One is on the lid; another is on the base,” the code change states.

At another point in the code, it is revealed that the Palkia has “tablet mode” disabled, which the report said indicates that it will be a clamshell-only device, not a convertible or tablet.

Despite experimental support for “Palkia” being implemented in the developer version of Chrome OS, Google’s dual-screen Chromebook may not launch as a production model.

The device is currently in an experimental or prototype phase, the report stated, and it is not clear whether it will be launched to consumers in future.

Dual-screen smartphones

Development of dual-screen devices has been undertaken by a number of major manufacturers, resulting in the now-regular launch of foldable smartphones from Samsung and Huawei.

Other manufacturers are working on foldable and dual-screen smartphones, too, including Microsoft.

According to a recent report, Microsoft is pushing to launch its dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone within the next few months.

Instead of foldable components like those on the Fold and Razr, the smartphone sports two 5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 displays which can be expanded into a single 8.3-inch screen.

It employs a 360-degree hinge which allows the user to fold the display towards the front to close it or all the way to the back to effectively form an all-round display.