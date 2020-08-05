Apple launches more powerful 27-inch iMac

Apple has announced major hardware updates for its 27-inch iMac line-up.

The 2020 iMacs boast faster Intel processors, double the maximum memory capacity, new AMD graphics, and SSDs as standard across the range.

The screen has also been updated to a Retina 5K display, with the option of a nano-texture glass panel that improves viewing in bright conditions.

For improved video conferencing and recording capability, the iMac now comes with a 1080p HD camera, high-fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics.

“For the consumer using their iMac all day, every day, to the aspiring creative looking for inspiration, to the serious pro pushing the limits of their creativity, the new 27-inch iMac delivers the ultimate desktop experience that is now better in every way,” Apple stated.

Performance increases

When it comes to the CPU configuration, options include 6-,8-, and 10-core Intel 10th-gen processors.

Apple noted that when compared to the previous-generation 8-core 27-inch iMac, the new iMac delivers the following performance increases:

Up to 40% faster 8K ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro X.

Up to 35% faster rendering with Arnold in Autodesk Maya.

Up to 25% faster build time in Xcode.

Up to 65% more plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

The new iMacs sport AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics, which Apple stated delivers up to 55% faster graphics performance than the previous-generation 27-inch iMac’s Radeon Pro Vega 48.

It provided the performance improvements over the previous-generation GPU for various applications as follows:

Up to 55% faster rendering in Maxon Cinema 4D ProRender.

Up to 50% faster demo fly-through in Unity Editor.

Up to 45% faster performance in “Total War: Three Kingdoms”.

Up to 30% faster timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro X.

Retina 5K display and big storage

The iMac’s Retina 5K display boasts a total of 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colours, and 500 nit brightness, with P3 wide colour gamut.

In addition, it features True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the colour temperature of the display to match a user’s ambient lighting.

For storage, all new 27-inch iMacs will now come with SSDs, which Apple said deliver up to 3.4GB/s data throughput speed for launching applications and opening large files.

The maximum storage option of 2TB on the previous-generation 27-inch iMac has been quadrupled to 8TB.

Pricing and availability

Orders for the new 27-inch iMac are available from the Apple website and the Apple App Store, with the entry-level Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage starting at $1,799 in the US.

A system with storage of 512GB will set buyers back $1,999, and swapping the Core i5 for a Core i7 will push the price tag up to $2,299.

No information was available on local availability or pricing at the time of writing.

The table below shows the specifications of the new 27-inch iMac.

2020 Apple 27-inch iMac Display 5,120 x 2,880 Retina Display Operating System macOS Catalina (free upgrade to macOS Big Sur) Processor Up to 3.6GHz Intel Core i9 10-core processor RAM Up to 128GB 2,666MHz DDR Storage Up to 8TB SSD GPU Up to AMD Radeon 5700 XT Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 4 x USB Type-A, SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Price Starts at $1,799 2020 Apple 27-inch iMac

