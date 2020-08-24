Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 images and price leaked

Leaked images purporting to show Nvidia’s upcoming top-end gaming graphics card have surfaced online.

Twitter user @GarnetSunset, who describes himself as a security researcher and software engineer, tweeted two photos of a graphics card that will purportedly be named the GeForce RTX 3090.

The card is placed next to Nvidia’s current-generation GeForce RTX 2080 in the images for comparison.

Judging by these images, the RTX 3090 is significantly longer and wider than Nvidia’s current top-end gaming card.

According to the user, it will occupy three PCIe slots, as opposed to the two taken up by the GeForce RTX 2080.

Prices

GarnetSunset initially noted that the price of the card will be $2,000 (R34,200), but later corrected this to $1,400 (R23,980).

The following prices were also listed for the other upcoming Ampere-based graphics cards:

RTX 3060 – $400 (R6,850)

– $400 (R6,850) RTX 3070 – $600 (R10,270)

– $600 (R10,270) RTX 3080 – $800 (R13,700)

Although these appear to align with the pricing of their predecessors, it should be noted that none of these claims has officially been confirmed by Nvidia.

Rumoured specs

Multiple reports have speculated around the possible specifications of the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

Sources who spoke to German news publication Igor’s Lab previously detailed the memory, interface, TDP, and output specifications of the RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 GPUs.

According to this information, the RTX 3090 will come with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, a 384-bit interface, and a TDP of 350W.

No detail was available on clock speeds, however.

The table below shows the specifications of the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 as reported by Igor’s Lab.

Graphics card Memory Memory interface TDP Outputs GeForce RTX 3090 (Ti/Super) 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit 350W 3 x DisplayPort, 1 X HDMI, 1 x NVLink GeForce RTX 3080 (Ti/Super) 11GB GDDR6X 352-bit 320W 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI GeForce RTX 3070 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit 320W 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Release schedule

Nvidia is set to unveil its next-generation of graphics cards on 1 September.

The naming of the cards is not yet confirmed, as the company has previously altered its naming scheme unexpectedly.

In 2014, for example, it jumped the GTX 800 series completely and opted instead for the GTX 900 moniker to succeed its GTX 700 series.

Below are the images of the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 2080 side-by-side as posted by GarnetSunset.

GeForce RTX 3090 leaked images