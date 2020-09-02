Nvidia launches RTX 30 Series graphics cards – Pricing and specifications

Nvidia has revealed its new GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, which are based on the company’s Ampere GPU architecture.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs deliver up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency of the previous-generation RTX 20 Series.

“If the last 20 years was amazing, the next 20 will seem like nothing short of science fiction,” said Nvidia CEO Hensen Huang. He called the launch of the RTX 30 Series “a giant step into the future”.

Nvidia also announced the launch of its new Broadcast and Reflex software features.

Reflex optimises the rendering pipeline across CPU and GPU to reduce latency by up to 50ms – offering an improved window for response time in competitive gaming scenarios.

Nvidia Broadcast includes a number of features that let you turn your gaming station into a broadcast studio, including audio noise removal and virtual background effects.

The new lineup of graphics cards comprises the GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 GPUs, each of which includes support for cutting-edge technology such as ray-tracing.

3 new graphics cards

The GeForce RTX 3090 is the most powerful card available in the new series, and Nvidia said it is the world’s first GPU that is able to play blockbuster games at 60FPS in 8K resolution.

Nvidia said the GeForce RTX 3080 is its new flagship gaming GPU, delivering a “giant leap in performance” over the previous generation.

This graphics card is built on a custom 8nm manufacturing process and has 28 billion transistors. It also sports 10GB of Micron’s new GDDR6X VRAM – the fastest graphics memory ever made.

The GeForce RTX 3090 is the fastest gaming GPU ever built, Nvidia said, boasting 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM and performance that is 50% faster than the Titan RTX.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 offers a “sweet spot” between performance and value, sporting 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and the lowest price tag of the three new graphics cards.

The pricing of each new graphics card is as follows:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 – $499

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 – $699

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 – $1,200

Specifications and images of the new graphics cards are below.

Specifications