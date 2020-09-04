New Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics cards – South African pricing

South African pricing for Nvidia’s powerful new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards has been revealed.
Launched earlier this week, Nvidia claims the Ampere-based cards offer up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency of the previous-generation RTX 20 Series.
While certain specifications had been leaked in reports before the unveiling, Nvidia had caught many by surprise with aggressive pricing, particularly for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards.
The company provided the following recommended retail prices for the range:
- GeForce RTX 3070 – $499 (R8,376)
- GeForce RTX 3080 – $699 (R11,735)
- GeForce RTX 3090 – $1,499 (R25,166)
However, it appears that South Africans may not benefit as much from these prices as some would have hoped.
Local online retailer Evetech has listed pricing for ASUS and MSI’s RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards.
The GPUs are listed as “coming soon”, with no confirmed availability date stated.
A total of eight RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 models are listed, while six variants of the RTX 3070 are on offer.
Big price difference
Historically, there has been a difference between South African and US GPU prices due to import and shipping costs.
The discrepancies are particularly significant this time around, however.
The entry-level RTX 3070 listed on Evetech is selling for R15,499 – 86% more expensive than the directly-converted US dollar price.
The most affordable version of the RTX 3080 is priced at R20,599, which is 76% higher than the direct dollar-to-rand price.
Gamers looking for a top-of-the-line GPU will pay between R39,499 and R46,499 for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.
That is around 57% to 85% more expensive than the recommended retail price in the US.
The table below shows the prices of the RTX 30 series cards that will be available from Evetech.
|Evetech GeForce RTX 30 Series prices
|Model
|Price
|RTX 3070
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X 8GB
|R15,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8GB
|R15,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8GB OC
|R15,999
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X 8GB OC
|R15,999
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming TRIO 8GB
|R16,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X TRIO 8GB
|R16,999
|RTX 3080
|ASUS TUF RTX 3080 10GB Gaming
|R20,599
|ASUS TUF RTX 3080 OC 10GB Gaming
|R21,399
|ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB Gaming
|R22,799
|MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB
|R23,499
|
ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 10GB Gaming
|R23,699
|MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB OC
|R23,999
|MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming TRIO 10GB
|R24,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO 10GB
|R24,999
|RTX 3090
|MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24GB GDDR6X
|R39,499
|
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24GB OC
|R39,999
|MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming TRIO 24GB
|R41,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X TRIO 24GB
|R41,999
|ASUS TUF RTX 3090 24GB Gaming
|R43,199
|ASUS TUF RTX 3090 OC 24GB Gaming
|R43,899
|ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 24GB Gaming
|R45,399
|ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 OC 24GB Gaming
|R46,499
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.