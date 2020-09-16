Sony launches new 4K TVs in South Africa – Pricing and details

Sony has launched its new range of TVs in South Africa, which includes a new OLED UHD model.

Four new TV models with various size options will be available in the country exclusively through Incredible Connection and Hi-Fi Corp.

“We’re excited to announce the arrival of our TVs on South African shores, which boast the latest technologies to offer an immersive entertainment experience for fans,” said Sony Middle East and Africa head of marketing Shuichi Mugitani.

“The South African market is extremely important to us, which is why we’ve made it our top priority to fit this exciting new 2020 lineup with Sony’s innovative Voice Search and remarkable premium large screens – highlighting our commitment to delivering content the way creators intended.”

Sony’s new lineup of TVs comprises the A8H, X90H, X75H and X80H 4K models, each of which has a 4K resolution display.

The lineup is equipped with the Android 9 smart TV platform and Sony’s Picture Processor X1, which the company said produces clear and precise picture quality.

Sony’s new 4K TVs also include Netflix Calibrated Mode, which ensures the highest-quality Netflix streaming, and they sport an immersive edge design which employs small and minimalist stands on the edge of the display.

These Sony 4K TVs support Dolby Atmos sound, as well as connectivity support for Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Airplay.

The new Sony TVs now available in South Africa are detailed below.

Sony A8H OLED TV

This TV sports a 4K OLED display which delivers HDR support and an ultra-clear picture.

It has two subwoofers that support Dolby Atmos in addition to Dolby Vision, and it is powered by Sony’s Picture Processor X1.

This TV is available in a 65-inch model and is priced as follows:

Sony A8H 65-inch – R64,999

Sony X75H 4K TV

The Sony X75H 4K TV is powered by the company’s Picture Processor X1 and includes a Bass Reflex speaker that delivers an impressive low-end sound.

It sports an array of connectivity options as well as support for Google Gome, Apple Homekit, and Airplay, and it has a slim blade stand with a narrow bezel around the display panel.

This TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, which are priced as follows:

Sony X75H 55-inch – R12,999

Sony X75H 65-inch – R19,999

Sony X80H 4K TV

The Sony X80H 4K TV sports a 4K HDR processor which reproduces more depth, textures, and natural colours using object-based HDR remaster technology.

It has a new X-Balance Speaker unit that it Dolby Atmos compatible, and it features a “hairline” bezel with a slim blade stand.

This TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, and is priced as follows:

Sony X80H 55-inch – R16,999

Sony X80H 65-inch – R21,999

Sony X80H 75-inch – R34,999

Sony X80H 85-inch – R54,999

Sony X90H 4K LED TV

The Sony X90H 4K LED TV leverages the company’s new mid-range full-array LED lighting technology to deliver superior contrast and picture quality.

It has the same X-Balance Speaker unit as the Sony X80H TV, and it sports a diamond-cut bezel for a slim design.

The TV has a Triluminous Display that Sony says reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light, and gradation from video lens to living room.

The Sony X90H is available in 65-inch and 75-inch models and is priced as follows:

Sony X90H 65-inch – R39,999

Sony X90H 75-inch – R49,999

