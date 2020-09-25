Amazon announces upgraded Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon has announced its next-generation Fire TV Stick products, both of which are significantly more powerful than the previous models.

The company revealed its new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite products, as well as an overhauled Fire TV experience that Amazon said is more personal and customised.

“We are passionate about inventing on behalf of our customers to make it even easier to enjoy the best in entertainment,” said Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services vice president Marc Whitten.

“With a redesigned Fire TV experience tailored to each user, it’s even simpler to stream your favourite shows with our more powerful, next-generation Fire TV Stick and our even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite.”

The software update for Fire TV includes an overhauled interface that makes it much easier to find the content you are looking for, as well as deeper integration with Amazon Alexa.

Improved voice controls allow you to navigate purely by voice commands, and the software offers six user profiles for different members of the same household.

Amazon said this redesigned Fire TV experience will begin rolling out globally later this year, starting with the all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

The new devices are detailed below.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick boasts an enhanced 1.7GHz quad-core processor which is 50% more powerful than the previous generation.

It delivers dast streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility, and it supports 5GHz Wi-Fi connections.

“Fire TV Stick also features Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons for easy control of TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers,” Amazon said.

“The all-new Fire TV Stick delivers improved performance while consuming 50% less power than the previous generation.”

The new Fire TV Stick is priced at $40 and begins shipping in select countries next week.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The new Fire TV Stick Lite offers Full HD streaming and 50% better performance than the previous-generation iteration.

Amazon states that it has the most processing power of any streaming media player under $30, and it features HDR support.

The device comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which allows you to find, launch, and control content using voice commands.

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at $30 and begins shipping in select countries next week.