Nvidia unveils new super-powered graphics cards

Nvidia has unveiled its new high-powered Ampere-based GPUs for enterprise workloads on desktops and in data centres.

The Nvidia RTX A6000 and Nvidia A40 GPUs are succeeding the company’s current Quadro RTX 8000 and 6000 cards.

“Built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GPUs feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores that accelerate graphics, rendering, compute and AI significantly faster than previous generations,” Nvidia stated.

The GPUs are intended for use in high-demand applications outside of gaming or mainstream design and video rendering.

Nvidia explained among their use-cases, the A6000 and A40 will enable engineers to develop innovative products, designers to create state-of-the-art buildings, and scientists to discover breakthroughs from anywhere in the world.

Nvidia did not reveal exact specifications like clock speeds, but claimed the following improvements in hardware and features:

Second-Generation RT Cores – Delivers up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, plus concurrent ray tracing, shading and compute.

– Delivers up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, plus concurrent ray tracing, shading and compute. Third-Generation Tensor Cores – Provides up to 5x the throughput of the previous generation, up to 10X with sparsity, with support for new TF32 and BF16 data formats.

– Provides up to 5x the throughput of the previous generation, up to 10X with sparsity, with support for new TF32 and BF16 data formats. New CUDA Cores – Delivers up to 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation for significant increases in graphics and compute.

– Delivers up to 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation for significant increases in graphics and compute. 48GB of GPU Memory – The largest memory available in a single GPU, expandable to 96GB using NVLink to connect two GPUs.

The largest memory available in a single GPU, expandable to 96GB using NVLink to connect two GPUs. Virtualisation – Addition of NVIDIA virtual GPU software such as the NVIDIA Virtual Workstation can support graphics workloads and powerful virtual workstation instances at scale for remote users, enabling larger workflows for high-end design, AI, and compute workloads.

– Addition of NVIDIA virtual GPU software such as the NVIDIA Virtual Workstation can support graphics workloads and powerful virtual workstation instances at scale for remote users, enabling larger workflows for high-end design, AI, and compute workloads. PCIe Gen 4 – Provides twice the bandwidth of the previous generation, accelerating data transfers to the GPU for data-intensive workloads like data science, hybrid rendering and video streaming in PCIe Gen 4-enabled servers and workstations such as the Lenovo ThinkStation P620.

Early adopters

Examples of several early adopters of the RTX A6000 GPU named by Nvidia include:

Major architecture firms Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and HKS, Inc.

Academy Award-winning visual effects studios Digital Domain and Framestore.

Car manufacturer and e-mobility company Groupe Renault.

Custom carbon bicycle manufacturer Predator Cycling.

Nvidia noted the RTX A6000 will be available from channel partners including PNY, Leadtek, Ingram Micro, Ryoyo, and on nvidia.com starting in mid-December.

A6000-based workstations are expected to be released by leading system manufacturers, including Boxx, Dell, HP and Lenovo, at the start of 2021.

A40-based servers will be forthcoming from Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo around the same date.

The images below show the designs of the Nvidia RTX A6000 and Nvidia A40 cards.

Nvidia RTX A6000

Nvidia A40

