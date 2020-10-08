AMD launches Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs – The fastest gaming processors in the world

AMD has launched its new generation of Ryzen 5000 processors, which the company said offer the best single-threaded and gaming performance of any desktop chips.

The processors are built on a 7nm+ manufacturing process and are based on AMD’s Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture, which brings significant improvements in power efficiency and performance.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said big changes in the core architecture of its processors has allowed the company to bring the best desktop processors to the PC market.

“Zen 3 increases our lead in overall performance, it increases our lead in power efficiency, and also now it delivers the best single-threaded performance and gaming performance as well”, Su stated.

The range includes four new processors, which tops out with the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X with a maximum boost clock speed of 4.9GHz.

AMD said the 5950X has broken the Cinebench R20 single-threaded record with a score of 640, compared with the 544 of its Intel rival – the Core i9-10900K.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster described the new generation as the most significant architectural upgrade yet across the Zen family.

“It is a beast in performance and will deliver absolute leadership in the x86 market,” Papermaster said.

He explained the processors offer the following key improvements:

Higher maximum boost frequency

19% higher instruction per clock (IPC)

Lower latency

New core layout

New cache topology

Papermaster added that the new architecture delivers 24% better power efficiency versus the prior generation, making Zen 3 2.8x more efficient than Intel’s Core i9-10900K.

Better gaming and single-threaded performance

He also elaborated on how a new layout on the processors brings all the cores onto a unified eight-core complex, which accelerates core to core communications and increases gaming performance.

“That consolidation allows every core to directly access the 32MB of L3 cache, and that dramatically accelerates workloads that are latency-sensitive, like gaming,” Papermaster noted.

AMD illustrated that the Ryzen 9 5900X performed 28% faster in Shadow of the Tomb Raider when compared with its predecessor – the Ryzen 9 3900XT.

Other games which showed double-digit improvements include League of Legends, PUBG, DOTA 2, F1 2019, Far Cry: New Dawn, and CS: GO.

“Overall, gamers upgrading from the Ryzen 3000 series to the Ryzen 5000 series can expect an average performance improvement of 26% at 1080p,” AMD Director of Technical Marketing Robert Hallock stated.

All four of the new processors will be available globally from 5 November 2020.

The table below shows the specifications and pricing of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 desktop processors.

CPU Cores/Threads Base/Boost Clock L2 + L3 cache TDP Price Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4/4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7/4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549 Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8/4.7GHz 36MB 105W $449 Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7GHz/4.6GHz 35MB 65W $299

