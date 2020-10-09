Alienware launches new PC and monitors

Alienware has launched a powerful new RTX 30-series gaming PC and several new monitors.

The Aurora R11 is a new gaming PC that sports powerful components – up to a custom-engineered Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards, as well as up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 10900KF processor.

These custom graphics cards are designed to make the best possible use out of the space available within the Aurora R11, measuring just 267mm in length, offering 2.5 PCI slots (as opposed to 3 on the usual RTX 3080 and 3090), and sporting 8-pin PCI-Express power connectors.

They also boast a new thermal design which uses quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapour chambers to keep your components as cool as possible.

This is assisted by an innovative new airflow system which includes a dual axial fan design which lets heat escape from strategically located vents.

The Alienware Aurora R11 is now available in the US, with the versions using an RTX 30-series graphics card starting at $2,136.39.

Alienware monitors

Alienware has also launched three new monitors, each of which is designed for gamers seeking incredibly smooth gameplay and high image quality.

The Alienware 25 gaming monitor measures in at 24.5-inches and boasts a 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, FHD resolution, and the new Nvidia Reflex Latency analyser – which detects incoming clicks and measures the time it takes for pixels to change on screen.

Its pricing starts at $899.99 and is now available in China, with the monitor set to launch globally in November.

The Alienware 27 gaming monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, as well as Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification.

It uses an IPS Nano Colour screen, and is available in China later this month, with the rest of the world getting the monitor in November.

Pricing begins at $1,100.

Finally, the Alienware 38 gaming monitor boasts a 36.5-inch fast IPS Nano Colour curved screen.

It uses a WQHD+ resolution, is Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certified, and boasts a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Alienware 38 gaming monitor also offers VESA DisplayHDR 600 support.

It will be available in China later this month, while the rest of the world will get the Alienware 38 gaming monitor in November. It will cost $1,900.

Photos of these new Alienware products are below.

Aurora R11

Alienware 25

Alienware 27

Alienware 38