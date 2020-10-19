R100,000 hard drive heist in Joburg

A 36-year old female has been arrested for stealing R100,000 worth of mechanical hard drives while impersonating a government official.

According to a statement released by the City of Joburg, the woman is expected to appear in court today, Monday 19 October.

The suspect infiltrated a number of provincial government departments and targeted the computers, making off with a total of 60 hard drives.

According to the figures released by the municipality, each of these hard drives was valued at R1,667.

“On Thursday, 14th October 2020 the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service department (GFIS) was notified of a suspected theft and damage of computers from a number of departments including Town Planning, Municipal Courts, and Group Legal and Contracts,” the City of Joburg said.

“The suspect gained access to the building by giving security personnel false information, including a SAP number.”

Her movements were spotted on CCTV footage from cameras that monitored the provincial government department buildings.

Suspect arrested

On Saturday 17 October, the suspect was seen once again moving around provincial department buildings carrying a bag with various tools inside.

“A search for her begun and she was caught allegedly trying to break into the Legislature Offices by breaking the main door which leads to the offices,” the municipality said.

“She was then arrested by the members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).”

The suspect was questioned and subsequently confessed to the crime but gave an incorrect residential address.

She provided the correct residential address later, but a search of the property in question yielded nothing.

“The City would like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hour tipoff hotline 0800 002 587 or visit the GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein,” the municipality said.