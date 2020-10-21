Acer launches new laptops with 11th-gen Intel CPUs and Wi-Fi 6

Acer has launched new and updated laptops across its Swift, Spin, and Aspire series – all of which use Intel’s new 11th-generation Core processors and Iris X discrete graphics.

“Designed to push ultra-portable PC design to new territories, the refreshed devices come with intuitive features, striking design aesthetics and the latest technology in a thin and light package,” said Acer.

The new laptops include the Swift 3x, the Spin 3 and 5, and the Aspire 5.

Acer Swift 3x

The Swift 3x is designed for creative professionals such as photographers and YouTubers.

“The Swift series has always been about pushing the envelope, trying to fit as much power into as portable a package as possible,” said Acer Co-COO Jerry Kao.

“The new Swift 3x continues that mindset, with discrete graphics in a sleek chassis for those who need style and performance on the go.”

The laptop sports Intel’s Iris Xe Max discrete graphics with its 11th-generation Intel Core processors.

The Swift 3x weighs just 1.37kg and has a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio.

This laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports which ensure fast and convenient data transfer.

Acer Spin 3 and 5

Acer’s Spin 5, which won a 2020 Red Dot Design Award, will be available with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Wi-Fi 6.

It offers up to 15 hours of battery life and features a 360-degree hinge design that lets it be used in a number of form factors – such as tablet mode for taking notes, or clamshell mode for typing.

It weighs just 1.2kg and is just 114.9mm thin, making it the perfect laptop for the professional on the go.

The Spin 3 is a smaller version of the Acer Spin 5, and also comes with the latest 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is the most affordable of these new laptops, but still offer the latest 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics.

Users can also choose to add an Nvidia GeForce MX450 to the laptop to give it superior graphics processing power.

The Aspire 5 supports up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB M.2PCIeSSD coupled with 2TB HDD storage.

It comes in three configurations with 14-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17.3-inch displays.

As with the other laptops that were launched, the Aspire 5 also supports Wi-Fi 6, and has a full HD IPS touchscreen display for easy use.

Pricing and photos

The Acer Spin 3 and 5 will be available in the EMEA region from December 2020 and will be priced from €899 and €1,099 respectively.

The Swift 3X will be available in EMEA in November and will be priced from €849.

The Aspire range will be available in the EMEA region in November and will be priced from €599.

South African dates and launch prices are yet to be announced.

Acer Swift 3X

Acer Spin 3

Acer Spin 5

Acer Aspire 5

